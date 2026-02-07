Why 1 in 3 early-stage kidney cancer patients show no symptoms

By Sola Ogundipe

The UK’s leading kidney cancer charity has warned that ‘highly restrictive’ health guidelines mean a fifth of patients are getting diagnosed at the most advanced stage of the disease.

New data from Kidney Cancer UK found that one in five kidney cancer patients are being diagnosed at stage 4, when life expectancy past five years drops significantly.

In Kidney Cancer UK’s 12th annual patient survey, the report found that approximately three-quarters of people diagnosed with stage 3 kidney cancer survive for at least five years.

But for those diagnosed at stage 4, when the cancer has spread to other organs, five-year survival falls significantly to around 10–15 per cent.

New data from Kidney Cancer UK found that one in five kidney cancer patients are being diagnosed at stage 4, the most advanced stage of the disease

People born in 1990 are up to three times more likely to develop the disease than those born in the 1950s – a trend doctors say is partly driven by rising obesity and high blood pressure.

One of the biggest challenges with kidney cancer is that early-stage disease (stages one and two) is almost entirely symptom-free. As a result, there are often no warning signs to indicate cancer is present unless investigations are carried out for an unrelated reason.

When looking at the time from first feeling unwell and seeking medical advice to receiving a diagnosis, the survey results show that almost a third of patients waited more than three months.

In the period before referral for diagnosis, more than one in four patients are initially diagnosed with a different condition, adding to the overall time it takes for a diagnosis to be made.

The survey also found that in patients diagnosed at stages 1-3, the most common symptoms reported were pain in the back/flank/side, blood in urine and fatigue. However, notably, 29 per cent reported no symptoms at all.

In patients diagnosed at stage 4, the most common symptoms reported were pain in the back/flank/side, fatigue, blood in urine and weight loss. Of these patients, 15 per cent still reported no symptoms at all.

While the survey reveals the high percentage of kidney cancer patients diagnosed at stage 4, it also reveals that over a quarter are diagnosed at stage 3. The charity is calling for a clear and government-funded research strategy to develop a simple, inexpensive test for use in primary care. Currently, there is no simple blood test or easy method of early detection.

Prof. Grant Stewart, Professor of Surgical Oncology at the University of Cambridge and Consultant Urologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, says: “The finding that just over 20 per cent of patients are now being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer represents a concerning year-on-year increase.”