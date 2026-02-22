Video: Rwanda police warns Nigerian content creator eating on road while filming

Rwanda’s police have issued a caution to Nigerian content creator Joe Bassey after he posted a video of himself sitting on a public road to highlight how clean the streets are in Rwanda.

The video showed Bassey seated directly on the road while recording, drawing both attention and concern from local authorities.

While the police acknowledged the positive intent behind the content, they emphasized that the act violated road safety rules and posed a serious risk.

Authorities reminded creators and the public that occupying active roadways, even for seemingly harmless content, can endanger both the individual and other road users.

In an official statement, Rwanda police wrote: “Hello, While we appreciate the good intentions behind this clip, recording content in the roadway is unsafe and violates road safety regulations, as it puts road users at risk. For everyone’s safety, we advise that filming be done in safe areas. Thank you.”

Hello,



While we appreciate the good intentions behind this clip, recording content in the roadway is unsafe and violates road safety regulations, as it puts road users at risk. For everyone’s safety, we advise that filming be done in safe areas. Thank you https://t.co/6GSkwmgBK8 — Rwanda National Police (@Rwandapolice) February 21, 2026

Police also noted that incidents like these highlight the importance of following safety guidelines, especially when creating viral or attention-grabbing content, and urged social media influencers to prioritize public safety over aesthetics.

Vanguard News