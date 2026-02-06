VC appointment process at Federal University Wukari raises concerns among stakeholders

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Concerns have emerged at the Federal University Wukari (FUW), Taraba State, following claims by a civil society group over the ongoing process to appoint a new Vice-Chancellor for the institution.

A group known as Concerned Persons with Education Interest has petitioned the Federal Ministry of Education, calling for closer oversight of the selection process to ensure transparency, merit, and strict adherence to statutory guidelines.

In a petition signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Bulus Zakari, the group expressed apprehension over what it described as possible external influence in the process, warning that perceived irregularities could affect industrial harmony within the university if not promptly addressed.

The group urged the ministry to ensure that all candidates shortlisted for the position meet the established academic and administrative requirements for Vice-Chancellors in federal universities, particularly the rank of full professor and relevant leadership experience, as provided by extant regulations.

Zakari said stakeholders were becoming increasingly uneasy about the process, stressing the need for confidence-building measures to preserve the credibility of the university’s governance system.

While acknowledging the academic qualifications of one of the aspirants, Dr. Benjamin Ate Kefas, the group noted that he holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), MSc, and PhD degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium, and has built a career as a research scientist and educator abroad.

They also recognised his professional experience as an Assistant Professor of Neuro-oncology at the University of Virginia in the United States, as well as his contributions to research and scholarship.

However, the group maintained that it is essential for the selection process to be guided strictly by Nigerian university regulations, including clearly defined criteria on academic rank and administrative experience.

The petition further called attention to reports surrounding the screening exercise, urging the Federal Ministry of Education to review the process to ensure fairness, inclusiveness, and compliance with the University (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act of 1993, as amended.

According to the group, proactive intervention by the ministry would help reassure staff and students, prevent unnecessary tension, and protect the integrity of the federal university system.

They appealed to the Federal Government to conduct an independent assessment of the process, ensure transparency at all stages, and take corrective action where necessary, warning that failure to do so could undermine trust among stakeholders and disrupt academic stability at the institution.