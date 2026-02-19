Utomi, Bugaje, Ezekwesili, Falana, others to sue NASS, Police over brutality at NASS

Utomi

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THÈ Movement for Credible Elections, MCE, has condemned the actions of the Police in deploying teargas and brute force against peaceful citizens protesting for electoral reforms and democratic survival of Nigeria at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

MCE had urged all Nigerians and its allies to remain peaceful, resolute and vigilant towards the popular electoral reforms for the 2027 elections as they proceed to institute what it described as a formidable legal action against the National Assembly and Nigeria Police for brutalising citizens protesting peacefully at the National Assembly for credible electoral frameworks for the 2027 elections.

In a statement, yesterday, by the Head, National Secretariat, Olawale Okunniyi, the MCE is demanding an immediate and transparent investigation into the police action against protesters and a public clarification from the National Assembly on its commitment to mandatory, clearly defined electronic transmission safeguards.

It is also asking for an open engagement process with civil society and citizens on electoral reform provisions, saying democracy does not collapse in dramatic moments alone, it erodes when lawful dissent is treated as disorder and when transparency is treated as optional.

Leaders of the Steering Council of the newly launched MCE include Dr. Usman Bugaje, Prof. Pat Utomi, Ayuba Wabba, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, Amb Nkoyo Toyo, Hajia Bilikisu Magoro, Ene Obi, Salisu Mohammed, Bala Zakka, among others.

The statement read, “In any functioning democracy, citizens have not only the right but the responsibility to peacefully demand transparency in electoral processes. The violent dispersal of unarmed protesters and citizens, at the very moment lawmakers were deliberating provisions that weaken safeguards around electronic transmission of election results, sends a deeply troubling signal.

“When citizens ask for credible elections and are met with brute force, the question is no longer about democracy and procedure. It becomes about power.

“Movement for Credible Elections, therefore, demands: Immediate and transparent investigation into the police action against protesters.

“A public clarification from the National Assembly on its commitment to mandatory, clearly defined electronic transmission safeguards. An open engagement process with civil society and citizens on electoral reform provisions.

“We urge all Nigerians and the allies of the MCE to remain peaceful, resolute and vigilant towards the popular electoral reforms for the 2027 elections as we proceed to institute a formidable legal action against both the National Assembly and Nigerian Police for brutalising citizens protesting peacefully at the National Assembly for credible electoral frameworks for the 2027 elections.”