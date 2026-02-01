US updates list of African countries citizens should not travel to in 2026

The US has added Niger, one of the African countries, to its Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory, citing worsening security conditions marked by terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, civil unrest, and limited emergency and healthcare capacity.

The advisory, issued by the U.S. Department of State on January 30, 2026, warns Americans against all travel to Niger and says U.S. authorities cannot provide routine or emergency consular services outside Niamey. A state of emergency and movement restrictions remain in effect across much of the country.

Niger: The Department of State ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Niger on January 30 due to safety risks. The U.S. government cannot offer routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens outside of Niamey due to safety risks. Do not… pic.twitter.com/loKdzVuwcx — TravelGov (@TravelGov) January 30, 2026

U.S. officials pointed to recent terrorist activity, including a gunfight involving Islamic State-affiliated militants at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, as evidence of the deteriorating security environment and heightened risks for foreigners.

Under existing security rules, foreigners travelling outside the capital must use Nigerien military escorts.

U.S. government employees are restricted to armored vehicles, strict curfews, and are barred from visiting restaurants and open-air markets. American citizens still in Niger have been urged to adopt similar precautions.

Niger’s inclusion brings the number of African countries under the U.S. government’s highest travel alert to eight. Others on the Level 4 list include Libya, Mali, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia, and parts of the Sahel, where insurgencies, political instability, and weak state control persist.

The State Department’s Level 4 designation is the highest in its travel advisory system and is reserved for countries facing extreme security risks such as armed conflict, terrorism, or widespread violence that significantly endangers foreign nationals.

For countries placed under Level 4 advisories, the impact extends beyond travel warnings. Tourism typically collapses, foreign investment is delayed or cancelled, and diplomatic engagement becomes more limited as embassies scale back operations.

Niger’s addition underscores a broader pattern of structural insecurity across parts of Africa, with persistent violence and governance challenges increasingly shaping international assessments of risk.

Vanguard News