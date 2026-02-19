US troops’ arrival signals new era in Nigeria–US security ties — Reps Deputy

By Gift ChapiOdekina

ABUJA — The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has described the recent deployment of 100 American soldiers to Nigeria as a sign of deepening security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, calling it a “turning point” in the country’s fight against terrorism, banditry, and violent crimes.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja, Agbese said the US personnel, deployed to Bauchi State, are tasked with training Nigerian forces and providing intelligence support against groups such as Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and other criminal gangs.

“This development underscores the confidence the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earned on the global stage. For the first time in a long while, Nigeria is engaging a major global power like the United States from a position of strategic clarity and mutual respect,” Agbese said.

He commended the synergy between the Nigerian Commander-in-Chief and US President Donald Trump, highlighting the Christmas Day precision airstrikes on terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State as an example of decisive action against terrorism under Tinubu’s leadership.

Agbese stressed that the partnership is practical and not symbolic, noting that it would enhance intelligence gathering, operational capacity, and technical expertise of the Nigerian Armed Forces. He also praised the leadership of the new Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and Service Chiefs for improving coordination and morale among troops.

“Our armed forces are better coordinated, better motivated, and increasingly better equipped. The ongoing reforms and strategic partnerships are already yielding results,” he said, commending the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, for their contributions to national security.

Agbese dismissed claims that the presence of US troops undermines Nigeria’s sovereignty, stressing that the deployment was requested by the Nigerian government and aligns with national interests to combat terrorism effectively.

“The collaboration will provide access to specialised technical capabilities to detect, deter, and neutralise terrorist elements. It reinforces that Nigeria is not alone in this fight,” he said, adding that the evolving Nigeria–US security relationship signals a new era of proactive diplomacy and results-driven governance under President Tinubu.

He concluded that the partnership sends a clear message to those financing and aiding terrorism locally or internationally: “The space for impunity is rapidly shrinking.”