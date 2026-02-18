US deports African migrants to Cameroon under Trump crackdown

Eight migrants from Senegal, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia arrived in Cameroon on Monday after being expelled from the United States, sources told AFP Wednesday.

Cameroon is the latest of several African countries to receive foreigners expelled under US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, after Ghana, Eswatini, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan.

Five men and three women arrived in Cameroon and were being held by the authorities in the capital Yaounde, said Alma David, a US immigration lawyer, and Joseph Fru Awah, a Cameroonian lawyer familiar with the case.

A United Nations source in Cameroon who asked not to be named confirmed the information to AFP.

No agreement governing such transfers between Cameroon and the United States has been made public by either country.

Another flight from Louisiana, with nine Africans expelled from the United States on board, arrived in Yaounde on January 14, the New York Times reported.

Since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, his administration has negotiated several expulsion agreements which have been fiercely criticised by rights groups.

It has sent foreigners to South Sudan, Eswatini and El Salvador, despite questions about their human rights records and although not all of those deported were from those countries.

Vanguard News