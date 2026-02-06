US denounces ‘horrific’ Kwara killings, endorses Tinubu’s security response

A general views of burnt debris and damaged homes following the attack in Woro, Kwara State, on February 5, 2026. Details are still emerging from the attack in Kwara State, but it is one of the country’s deadliest in recent months. According to the Red Cross, the death toll stands at 162 people, and the search for bodies is ongoing. (Photo by Light Oriye Tamunotonye / AFP)

The United States has condemned the deadly attack on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, as conflicting casualty figures continue to emerge.

While the Nigerian Police Force said 75 people were killed in the assault, local sources and international observers have placed the death toll much higher.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, the US Mission in Nigeria described the incident as “horrific,” saying more than 160 people were feared dead, with many still unaccounted for.

“The United States condemns the horrific attack in Kwara state in Nigeria, which claimed the lives of more than 160 people, with the death toll still unconfirmed and many still unaccounted for.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those affected by this senseless violence,” the statement read.

The US also welcomed President Bola Tinubu’s directive to deploy security forces to the affected communities.

“We welcome President Tinubu’s order to deploy security forces to protect villages in the area and his directive to federal and state officials to provide aid to the community and bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice,” the statement added.

The condemnation adds to earlier reactions from the United Nations and the Republic of Türkiye.

Following the attack, Tinubu ordered the deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama and approved the creation of a new military command to oversee the operation.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, also directed the immediate deployment of tactical and intelligence teams to Kaiama and neighbouring communities to restore calm.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said the deployment of troops under Operation Savannah Shield would help deter further violence, adding that security forces were already on the ground.