UNIJOS matriculates over 7,000 students, inducts 140 Nursing graduates

By Marie-Therese Nanlong & Gilbert Joseph

Jos – The University of Jos has matriculated over 7,000 fresh students for the 2025/2026 academic session, with a total of 8,828 students expected to complete registration across its various degree programmes, including 73 international students from 20 African countries.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya, said the newly admitted students were privileged to have secured admission out of 27,451 applicants, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them through diligence, discipline and academic focus.

“You must count yourselves lucky to have scaled the intense and competitive selection process… Your admission should motivate you to justify the confidence reposed in you,” he said, while assuring parents of the institution’s commitment to a safe and conducive learning environment.

He advised students to balance academics with union activities for character development but warned against unregistered groups, stressing that the University would not tolerate disruptions or cultism.

According to him, only associations registered with the Directorate of Students Affairs would be permitted to operate, adding that offenders would face expulsion.

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, represented by JAMB Director of Admissions, Dr. Muhammed Babaji, affirmed that all admitted students were properly processed and listed on the National Matriculation Register.

He urged them to uphold the university’s legacy of discipline and excellence.

In a related development, the institution’s Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology inducted 140 nursing graduates during its 8th Nursing Induction and Oath-Taking Ceremony held at the Naraguta Campus.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Joshua Chollom, the Vice-Chancellor commended the graduates’ resilience and charged them to uphold integrity and compassion in service to humanity.

“As you take your professional oath today, understand that you are to serve humanity… Let knowledge guide your heart and integrity guide your career,” he stated.

He described the induction as a defining milestone, noting that the graduates had undergone rigorous academic and clinical training.

Professor Ishaya also highlighted major institutional interventions, including over ₦4 billion secured from TETFund to strengthen the Colleges of Nursing, Medicine, Dentistry and allied departments.

He added that the university recently secured projects for an Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Centre and a solar farm through the African Development Bank to boost research and address power challenges.

Registrar/CEO of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Dr. Ndagi Alhassan, represented by Mr. Aliyu Adamu, administered the oath and urged the inductees to uphold professional standards, embrace technology and demonstrate humility during their internship and future practice.

He emphasised that digital competence and AI integration were becoming essential in modern healthcare delivery.