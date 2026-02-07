Two killed, several injured in fresh herdsmen attack on Benue Community

..Police repel attack on Edikwu, neutralises arms runner

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least two persons have been confirmed dead following a fresh attack on Akpete community in Apa Local Government Area, LGA of Benue State by suspected armed herdsmen.

The Friday evening assault also left several residents injured, while many others were declared missing as panic spread across the community.

A source from Akpete disclosed that the attackers initially stormed the village around noon but were resisted by local youths, forcing them to retreat temporarily.

“They came around 12 noon but our youths stood up to them. Unfortunately, they returned around 6pm in much larger numbers and began moving from house to house looking for people to attack. By then, most residents had fled,” he said.

According to the source, the attackers killed a man who briefly returned home to retrieve personal belongings and set his motorcycle ablaze. Another resident was also killed nearby during the renewed assault.

The victims were identified as Matthew Ochanga and Isaac Adanu. “Several persons sustained severe injuries.

“The truth is that we are tired of these attacks. Many of our villages have been deserted. They want to take over our ancestral land. Our people can no longer go to their farms to produce food, and we have become helpless.”

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command confirmed receiving a situation report on an attack by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen on Edikwu Icho, also in Apa LGA, but said the attack was successfully repelled.

In a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, the police said operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) swiftly intervened, restoring calm to the area.

“The attack was repelled through the efforts of operatives of the Benue State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad. The general security situation in Apa Local Government Area remains calm,” the statement said.

The police further disclosed that reconstruction work was ongoing on the bridge linking Ugbokpo, Idogbu, Ochumeku and Ikobi communities, which was earlier destroyed by suspected herdsmen.

The project, according to the Command, “is being carried out under heavy security presence.”

In a related development, the Command revealed that operatives intercepted a suspect conveying ammunition in Ukum LGA on the same Friday.

DSP Edet said the suspect, identified as Saamoga, also known as Aleki, was arrested at Tse Dubem area following credible intelligence that he was transporting live ammunition on a commercial motorcycle from Gbagir to Zaki-Biam.

“A search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of 117 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition concealed inside socks within his handbag,” the statement noted, adding that charms and a mobile phone were also recovered.

The suspect reportedly sustained a gunshot injury while attempting to evade arrest and later died while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Zaki-Biam.

She disclosed that preliminary investigation indicated that the ammunition was being conveyed to Taraba State.

The Benue State Police Commissioner Ifeanyi Emenari, commended his officers for their professionalism and reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to proactive, intelligence-led policing across the state.

He also urged members of the public to remain calm and continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information to aid crime prevention and detection.