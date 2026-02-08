Troops rescue abducted victims, dismantle illicit activities nationwide – Army

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Troops of the Nigerian Army have in the last 24 hours recorded major operational successes across multiple theatres, rescuing kidnapped victims, arresting criminal suspects and dismantling illicit activities nationwide.

A reliable military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA rescued four kidnapped victims during a fighting patrol at Yarsenta area in the North-West.

The source said preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were abducted on Jan. 26 from Makera Village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State and were safely recovered while wandering in the bush.

The source added that troops had sustained aggressive patrols across Zamfara State, denying bandits freedom of action and reassuring local communities through continuous presence and intelligence-driven operations.

According to the source, under Operation MESA, troops in Kogi, intercepted a surrendered bandit linked to notorious gang leaders, recovering a locally made gun and a mobile phone.

In the South-South, the source disclosed that troops of the Joint Task Force arrested a suspected impostor attempting to gain access to a military formation, foiling a potential security breach.

He said troops, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, also arrested four suspected drug peddlers in Delta, recovering quantities of cannabis and controlled substances.

The source further revealed that troops destroyed an illegal crude oil refining site in Rivers, dismantling ovens, reservoirs and pipelines used for economic sabotage.

He assured that the Nigerian army would continue coordinated operations to disrupt criminal networks, protect civilians and secure critical national assets.

Vanguard News