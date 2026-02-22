Troops arrest suspected gun runner, recover ammunition and ₦2.4m in Taraba

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have intercepted and arrested a suspected gun runner during a stop-and-search operation at Sarkin Kudu in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Brigade’s spokesperson, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities and sustain peace in the state.

According to him, troops acting on credible intelligence flagged down an Audi vehicle with registration number RBC 798 DV (Abuja) during early morning sentry duty.

“Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, one Mr. Monday Reuben, a 48-year-old male from Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was arrested,” he said.

Items Recovered

Items recovered from the suspect include:

Two AK-47 rifles

197 empty magazines

One box of 7.62×51mm NATO ammunition containing 250 rounds

14 packs of 9mm Parabellum ammunition containing 700 rounds

19 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

₦2,440,000 in cash

A wallet containing four identification cards and four ATM cards

One Android phone and one Itel keypad phone

One power bank

Eight bottles of perfume

One rechargeable touch light

Assorted local charms

Lieutenant Muhammad said the suspect and recovered items are in custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and necessary action.

Commander Commends Troops

The Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Micheal Akaliro, commended the troops for their alertness and professionalism.

He urged them to maintain the momentum in fulfilling the directive of the Chief of Army Staff to rid Taraba State of criminal elements and threats to lives and property.

The commander added that officers and soldiers involved in the successful operation would be recognised and rewarded in line with the Brigade’s reward and sanction policy.