Tourism: Stakeholder urges FG to improve power, security, roads

Mrs Margret Fabiyi, Chief Executive Officer of Webisco Tourism Entrepreneur and Agro-Tourism, has urged the Federal Government to address inadequate power supply, improve road networks and boost security to enhance tourism.

Fabiyi made the call while addressing newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

She said that stable power supply, improved security, and well-maintained road networks were critical to the growth and sustainability of tourism across the country.

According to her, if tourism infrastructure and heritage sites are properly developed and maintained, the sector will have the capacity to generate substantial revenue for the government and create employment opportunities.

Fabiyi urged the government to support revival of the Black History Month and organise familiarisation trips across Nigeria’s tourism heritage sites to attract investors.

She also called on the Federal Government to set aside a date for celebration of the Black History Month, as well as establish an annual slave route programme to commemorate the event.

She said that regular tourism-related events would attract foreign investors and boost international interest in Nigeria’s tourism sector.

Fabiyi appealed to the federal, state, and local governments to partner with private-sector investors and other stakeholders to develop and promote tourism.

She also urged media professionals to intensify efforts to promote domestic tourism among Nigerians and foreigners.

The tourism expert called on the Federal Government to reposition and adequately promote the Abuja Carnival to attract both local and foreign tourists, generate revenue and create jobs.

She added that the government should provide tourism pamphlets and souvenirs for sale to local and international tourists.

Fabiyi also recommended that all states submit annual tourism events to the Federal Government for proper coordination and global promotion to foreign tourists and investors.

According to her, if these are taken care of, Nigeria’s tourism sector will generate billions of Naira and generate much jobs.

Vanguard News