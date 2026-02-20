Top 10 most expensive states to live in Nigeria in  2026

By Enitan Abdultawab

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s cost of living landscape for January 2026 demonstrates notable diversity around the federation.

Several states reported much higher rates, indicating localised pricing pressures that had tangible effects on household budgets, even though the national inflation rate somewhat decreased to 15.10%.

The variations in food prices, transportation costs, housing costs and other necessities between states are reflected in these inflationary disparities.

The 10 most expensive states to live in in January 2026 are listed below:

Benue — 22.5%

Benue topped the list with the highest headline inflation. A CPI rate of 22.5% means that, on average, prices for everyday goods and services in the state have risen significantly compared with the same period last year. In Benue, rising food prices (especially staples such as yams, rice, and tomatoes), transportation costs and market charges have been cited as major contributors. For families living on fixed incomes, these increases translate into tighter household budgets and reduced purchasing power.

Kogi — 21.0%

The rising consumer price pressures that impact both urban and rural people are reflected in Kogi’s inflation rate of 21.0%. Along with pricey food, living expenses have increased due to rising transportation costs and a growing demand for rental housing. Inflation at the state level has been exacerbated by businesses in Lokoja and other commercial areas passing on growing operating expenses to customers.

Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) — 19.2%

The FCT’s 19.2% inflation underscores the continued high cost of living in the nation’s capital. Abuja’s housing market remains a central driver, with both rent and property services contributing to sharp price increases. Combined with relatively higher food and transport costs compared to many parts of the country, Abuja continues to be expensive for residents, expatriates and workers who commute from neighbouring states.

Adamawa — 19.2%

Adamawa’s inflation performance is comparable to that of the Federal Capital Territory, indicating that northern states are likewise facing significant pricing pressure. Food inflation is still a major problem, particularly for grains and protein sources. Additionally, the CPI has increased in both rural and urban areas of the state as a result of increased logistics and distribution costs brought on by road transport charges.

Yobe — 19.1%

Yobe State’s 19.1% annual CPI rise almost exactly matches Adamawa’s inflation profile. The cost of living has directly increased as a result of price increases for necessities, including food, housing, and transportation. Local market customers have reported increased gasoline surcharges and higher fresh product vendor prices, both of which contribute to the overall inflation picture.

Osun: 18.1%

At 18.1%, Osun’s inflation rate is higher than the national average. Rising food and electricity prices are putting a strain on Osun State residents, especially in the neighbourhoods surrounding Osogbo and Ile-Ife. Commuters now pay more for transportation, and small business owners pass on greater procurement prices to consumers, which keeps overall living expenses high.

Nasarawa: 17.3%

Nasarawa’s 17.3% inflation rate is a result of growing consumer costs brought on in part by its proximity to Abuja. The marketplaces in Nasarawa are clearly affected by price and demand changes in the Federal Capital Territory. Residents, particularly low and middle-income households, now face a more difficult economic climate due to increases in general products, transportation costs, and food necessities.

Oyo: 16.9%

The 16.9% inflation rate in Oyo State suggests that cost pressures are still present in the South-West, particularly in the area surrounding Ibadan and other towns. Elevated inflation has been caused by several factors, including food prices, increased fuel and transportation costs, and market trading charges. Price spillovers and larger regional economic activity are factors because Oyo is a residential and economic zone for many people who commute to Lagos and other states.

Niger: 16.9%

With the same inflation rate as Oyo, Niger State completes the top ten. The price of necessities like food, shelter, and transportation has caused the CPI to rise. Consumers in both rural and urban areas report that rising costs for utilities, fresh vegetables and grains have an impact on overall affordability.

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