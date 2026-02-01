Top 10 African countries with the most military aircrafts

Air power is now central to military strength across Africa, offering speed, reach, and strategic deterrence in a region with vast borders and complex security challenges.

Global Firepower’s 2026 rankings place Egypt, Algeria, and Angola at the top, underscoring how investment in military aircraft fleets has become a key measure of defence capability.

Below are the African countries with the largest military aircraft fleets at the start of 2026:

1. Egypt (1,088)

Egypt possesses Africa’s largest and most powerful military aircraft fleet, ranking ninth globally with 1,088 aircraft. Its air force forms the backbone of the country’s military capability, supported by decades of heavy investment and strong defence partnerships with the United States, France, and Russia. Egypt operates advanced platforms such as F-16s, Rafales, and MiG-29s, alongside attack helicopters and transport aircraft. Its strategic location at the crossroads of North Africa, the Middle East, and the Red Sea makes air superiority a critical priority.

2. Algeria (620)

Algeria ranks 16th globally with 620 military aircraft, making it one of Africa’s most formidable air powers. Its fleet is heavily shaped by Russian hardware, including Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets, as well as advanced air-defence systems. Between 2018 and 2022, 73% of Algeria’s military equipment imports came from Russia. Air power is central to Algeria’s strategy for securing its vast territory, protecting energy infrastructure, and maintaining regional balance in North Africa and the Sahel, particularly along its long borders with Mali, Niger, and Libya.

3. Angola (278)

Angola holds 278 military aircraft, placing it 35th globally. Much of its air capability traces back to Cold War-era acquisitions from Russia and former Soviet allies. The fleet includes fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters used for territorial defence and internal security. Angola’s sizeable air force reflects decades of military investment following a prolonged civil war.

4. Morocco (271)

Morocco ranks 37th globally with 271 military aircraft. Its air force is among the most modernised in Africa, benefiting from close defence ties with the United States and European partners. The fleet includes F-16 fighter jets, transport planes, and surveillance platforms that are central to Morocco’s security strategy, particularly amid tensions over Western Sahara and its broader regional ambitions.

5. Sudan (183)

Sudan has 183 military aircraft, ranking 47th globally. Its fleet comprises fighter jets, attack helicopters, and transport aircraft, largely sourced from Russia and China. The air force has historically played a major role in internal conflicts, border disputes, and troop mobility across the country’s vast terrain. However, prolonged political instability, sanctions, and ongoing conflict have strained maintenance capacity and operational readiness.

6. South Africa (181)

South Africa ranks 48th globally with 181 military aircraft. Once home to one of Africa’s most advanced air forces, its fleet includes Gripen fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters. South Africa remains a key contributor to peacekeeping missions, disaster response, and regional security operations under the African Union and the United Nations.

7. Nigeria (159)

Nigeria holds 159 military aircraft, placing it 54th globally. Its air force has expanded in recent years to support counter-insurgency operations against Boko Haram and other security threats. The fleet includes fighter jets, attack helicopters, drones, and transport aircraft sourced from the United States, China, and Europe. Given Nigeria’s size, population, and security challenges, air power plays a central role in its internal security strategy.

8. Tunisia (155)

Tunisia ranks 56th globally with 155 military aircraft. While relatively small, its air force is strategically focused on border security and counterterrorism. Tunisia relies heavily on partnerships with the United States and NATO allies for training, equipment, and intelligence. The fleet consists mainly of light aircraft, helicopters, and a limited number of combat platforms, but it remains crucial for monitoring borders with Libya and supporting internal security operations.

9. Kenya (154)

Kenya holds 154 military aircraft, ranking 57th globally. Its air force supports regional security efforts, particularly operations against militant groups in Somalia. Kenya operates fighter jets, helicopters, and surveillance aircraft acquired largely through Western defence partnerships. Air power enables rapid troop deployment, intelligence gathering, and maritime patrols along the Indian Ocean coastline.

10. Ethiopia (104)

Ethiopia ranks 70th globally with 104 military aircraft. Its air force is one of the most experienced in the Horn of Africa, shaped by decades of regional conflicts. The fleet includes fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters, mainly sourced from Russia and Eastern Europe. Although smaller in size, Ethiopia’s air force remains vital for internal security operations and border defence.

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