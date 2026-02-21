Tomb more than 1,000 years old found in Panama

This handout picture released by Panamas Ministry of Culture shows an archaeologist working inside a pre-Hispanic tomb approximately 1,200 years old, discovered at the El Cano Archaeological Park in Cocle, Panama, on February 20, 2026. The tomb contained the remains of a high-ranking lord of the Cocle culture, along with abundant gold and ceramic grave goods. (Photo by Handout / Panama / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / PANAMAS MINISTRY OF CULTURE” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Archaeologists have discovered a tomb more than a thousand years old in Panama containing human remains alongside gold and ceramic artifacts, the lead researcher told AFP on Friday.

The discovery was made at the El Cano site in the Nata district about 200 kilometers (124 miles) southwest of Panama City.

Scientists and archaeologists have already unearthed other remains of pre-Hispanic cultures in the region that has been excavated for two decades.

The skeletal remains were found surrounded by gold objects and pottery decorated with traditional motifs, pointing to these being “high-ranking” individuals, archaeologist Julia Mayo told AFP, adding that the tomb was built between 800 and 1000 AD.

“The individual with the gold was the one with the highest social status in the group,” she said.

That body was found with two bracelets, two earrings, and pectoral jewelry that featured bats and crocodiles, she added.

The El Cano archaeological site is linked to the societies that inhabited the central provinces of Panama between the 8th and 11th centuries.

“This is where they buried their dead for 200 years,” said Mayo.

Nine other tombs “similar” to the one found on Friday had already been found at the site, she added.

Panama’s Ministry of Culture said the discovery was “of great importance for Panamanian archaeology and the study of pre-Hispanic societies of the Central American isthmus,” referring to the land that connects North and South America.

According to experts, these excavations demonstrate that death did not represent an end for these societies, but a transition to another phase where social status remained important.