Tinubu congratulates Prof. Pate, Anna Makanju on Inclusion in Devex Power 50 list for 2026

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate, and Vice President, Global Impact at OpenAI, Ms. Anna Adeola Makanju, on their inclusion in the Devex Power 50 List for 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President described the recognition of the two Nigerians as well-deserved and a source of national pride.

Pate and Makanju were named among 50 influential individuals, organisations, and initiatives shaping the future of global development, alongside other global figures, including Ghana’s President John Mahama.

“By their nomination, Pate and Makanju have made Nigeria proud. The honour is another testament to the infinite talents and potentials that abound in Nigeria and among Diaspora Nigerians,” President Tinubu said.

The Devex Power 50 is an annual curated list that highlights the most influential actors driving policies, innovations, and actions in global development.

Prof. Pate, a former Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population at the World Bank, was recognised for his strong advocacy for improved access to healthcare in Nigeria, with emphasis on local sourcing of health products. Devex noted that his influence extends beyond Nigeria, citing his efforts to reform the global health infrastructure and his emergence as one of the most recognised health ministers on the African continent and beyond.

Ms. Makanju, who oversees model deployment, policy, and governance at OpenAI, was also recognised for her growing influence in the field of artificial intelligence and global development. A former Special Adviser to US President Joe Biden, she has been leading OpenAI’s global engagement with governments, contributing to the development of early AI regulatory frameworks and advising world leaders on balancing innovation with public safety.

President Tinubu urged both Pate and Makanju to remain committed to excellence and continue contributing meaningfully to global development through their respective fields.

The President’s commendation underscores Nigeria’s expanding footprint in global leadership across health, technology, and development policy.