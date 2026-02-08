Tinubu accepts king’s invitation for UK state visit in March

President Bola Tinubu

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, March 18 to Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The development was announced on Sunday via posts shared on X by the UK Government’s official account in Nigeria and the Royal Family.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, while The King and Queen will host the visit at Windsor Castle.

In its post, UK in Nigeria stated: “President @officialABAT has accepted His Majesty The King’s invitation to undertake a State Visit to the UK in March—the first by a Nigerian leader since 1989.”

The UK mission added that the visit “provides an opportunity to further strengthen the enduring partnership between our two nations.”

Also confirming the visit, the Royal Family said: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, 18th March to Thursday, 19th March 2026.”

It added: “The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle.”