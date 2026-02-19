‘They stole my melody’ – Beautiful Nubia calls out BBO, Yinka Ayefele

Beautiful Nubia

Nigerian folk singer Beautiful Nubia has accused gospel musicians Yinka Ayefele and fast-rising act BBO of infringing on the copyright of his classic song Seven Lifes.

The folk star, whose real name is Segun Akinlolu, raised the allegation on Thursday via his X account, expressing frustration that both artistes allegedly lifted the melody from his 1997 hit without permission or credit.

Beautiful Nubia specifically referenced Yinka Ayefele’s 2012 song My Faith in God (Igbagbo Ireti) and BBO’s 2026 track Amin, claiming both songs drew heavily from the core melody of Seven Lifes.

“There was Yinka Ayefele with ‘My Faith in God (Igbagbo Ireti)’ in 2012 and now someone called BBO with ‘Amin’ this year. Both stole their melodies from our original song ‘Seven Lifes’,” he wrote.

There was Yinka Ayefele with "My Faith in God (Igbagbo Ireti)" in 2012 and now someone called BBO with "Amin" this year. Both stole their melodies from our original song "Seven Lifes". When will Nigerians (especially the so-called gospel musicians) learn to respect copyright? — Beautiful Nubia (@Beautiful_Nubia) February 19, 2026

He also questioned the commitment of Nigerian musicians, especially gospel artistes, to intellectual property rights, adding, “When will Nigerians (especially the so-called gospel musicians) learn to respect copyright?”

As of the time of filing this report, neither Ayefele nor BBO had issued a public response to the allegations.

Vanguard News