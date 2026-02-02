Senior Advocate of Nigeria and prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has criticised the Nigerian Senate for what he describes as deliberate delays in the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Falana warned that postponements could jeopardise the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Sunday, Falana expressed dismay at the Senate’s decision to set up yet another committee to review the bill, despite the House of Representatives having passed it in December 2025.

“Clearly, from the conduct of both chambers of the National Assembly, it is very clear that the members simply want the status quo retained. This rigmarole is meant to give the impression to Nigerians that the proposed Electoral Act is being addressed,” Falana remarked.

The Electoral Act Amendment Bill introduces significant reforms, including provisions for electronic transmission of election results, stricter penalties for vote-buying, voting rights for inmates, and sanctions for delegates who are financially induced to manipulate party conventions. Falana argued that these changes are necessary to close longstanding loopholes in Nigeria’s electoral process.

He accused lawmakers of prioritising amendments already covered by existing laws, while neglecting the effective enforcement of electoral provisions. “We operate in an atmosphere of reckless impunity. The only politically important issue today is the gale of defections in Nigeria, yet the National Assembly focuses on time-wasting amendments,” he said.

Falana also recalled that crucial reforms, such as the establishment of an electoral offences commission recommended as far back as 2008, remain unimplemented. He emphasised the need to codify electronic accreditation and transmission of results into law, especially after controversies in previous elections. “Last election, we were subjected to a national disgrace when three leading presidential candidates claimed to have won. That election petition lasted 10 months. Why should it take two years to put these provisions in law?” he queried.

Concluding, Falana urged Nigerians and civil society groups to intensify pressure on lawmakers, stating, “Unless Nigerians are mobilised to pressure the National Assembly, the new electoral bill will not be passed. There is no indication that it will be passed unless we act.”