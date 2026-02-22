Ten injured in suspected thugs’ attack in Ebonyi community

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI — At least ten persons were reportedly injured and hospitalized following an attack by suspected thugs in Ndiche Umuomara village, Ndiagu Amagu, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Eyewitnesses identified some of the victims as Nze Ukwa Nwankwo, Oduge Joseph, Ucha Igwe, Ukwa Simon, and Ejike Nwanchonu, who sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the state.

Speaking from his hospital bed at Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Nze Ukwa Nwankwo said he was preparing to attend a meeting convened by the village traditional ruler when the attackers stormed his home.

“Before I could understand what was happening, a group of persons surrounded me and descended on me immediately. They attacked me with different weapons and inflicted serious injuries. One of my eyes is badly affected; I cannot see with it,” he said.

Ukwa further alleged that the assailants stole N120,000, his mobile phone, and other valuables. He claimed the attack involved individuals with military backing, and that some victims were tied up during the assault.

According to residents, there was no prior crisis in the community, but tensions over alleged attempts to remove the village head may have triggered the violence.

The victims have petitioned the Ebonyi State Police Command, seeking a thorough investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators. In a petition dated February 18, 2026, their lawyer, U.C. Igba, alleged that hoodlums armed with small arms, axes, and locally made guns invaded the village, robbing residents of cash, motorcycles, and destroying homes.

“Some victims were tied up and beaten in the presence of the suspected security agents who allegedly prevented them from escaping and later abandoned them without handing them over to the police,” the petition read.

The lawyer described the offenses, including attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and unlawful possession of arms, as requiring urgent intervention. He called for discreet investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

The incident has reportedly thrown the community into fear and confusion, with residents worried about potential escalation.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, said no report of the attack had been received at the time, but promised to liaise with the Ikwo divisional police station to verify details and pursue possible arrests.