Super Eagles set for Iran, Jordan test in Amman Invitational tournament

Nigeria’s forward #09 Victor Osimhen (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Three-time African champions Nigeria will compete in a Four-Nation Invitational Tournament in Amman, Jordan, during next month’s FIFA men’s international window.

The tournament, featuring Iran, Jordan and Costa Rica, is designed to provide high-level international exposure for participating teams.

A statement from Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Friday in Abuja, said the competition aligns with the federation’s technical development plans.

“This tournament offers the Super Eagles quality opposition and valuable international experience,” he said.

Olajire noted that facing teams from different confederations would strengthen tactical adaptability and squad depth ahead of major competitions.

The Super Eagles will open their campaign against Iran at the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium on March 27.

“On the same day, Jordan will take on Costa Rica at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Amman.

“On March 31, hosts Jordan will face Nigeria at the Amman International Stadium, while Costa Rica confront Iran at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

“Organisers are expected to announce the official match schedule, including kick-off times, in the coming days,” he said. (NAN)