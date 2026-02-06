Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman reacts to goal, assist on Atletico debut

Super Eagles talisman Ademola Lookman has described his first appearance for Atletico Madrid as a “dream start” after starring in a dominant 5–0 win over Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

The 28-year-old forward, who recently completed a high-profile move from Atalanta, made an immediate impact in Spain.

Thrown straight into the starting line-up just days after his arrival, Lookman scored a sublime goal in the 37th minute and provided an assist for Antoine Griezmann as Diego Simeone’s side cruised into the semi-finals.

Speaking to Sporty TV after the final whistle, the Nigerian international expressed his delight at both his performance and the warm reception he has received at the club.

“Yeah, very, very happy, it’s been great, coming here and you know, being welcomed from the team, everybody, the staff, everyone’s been great with me, so yeah, dream start.”

Lookman was a constant threat throughout the contest at the Estadio La Cartuja, heavily involved in Atletico’s attacking play and repeatedly troubling the Betis defence.

Reflecting on his movement and contribution to the goals, he attributed his performance to persistence and consistency.

“Yeah, no, obviously I just tried to make them runs, tried to be dangerous in situations and in their moments, so. Yeah, just keep on repetition, repetition, keep on doing it, keep making the sets, the movements and try to be dangerous, yeah.”

“No, obviously I’m very, very happy to be here, be at such a special club, so you know that happiness, that feeling makes me want to work hard, makes me wanna perform, so keep working hard, keep staying dedicated, keep on trying to be consistent every single, every single day, that’s the most important.”

In a tweet on Friday, Lookman wrote, “Proud to wear this badge for the first time, happy to get my first goal and even happier with the win. Aupa Atleti!!”

Vanguard News