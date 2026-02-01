Snoop Dogg mourns tragic loss of 10-month-old granddaughter

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg’s family has been struck by tragedy following the death of his 10-month-old granddaughter, Codi Dreaux. `

The news was confirmed by the rapper’s only daughter, Cori Broadus, who took to Instagram to announce the loss of her baby.

The 26-year-old shared a monochrome photo of herself with her daughter and wrote over the image: “Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi.”

Cori’s partner also paid tribute to their late child on social media, posting an emotional message that read: “I’ve been the saddest since u left me, Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you. My baby.”

Snoop Dogg has not yet publicly commented on the devastating family loss.

Cori had previously spoken openly about complications during her pregnancy, revealing that Codi was born three months prematurely. In an Instagram post shared last February, she wrote: “The princess arrived at 6 months. Baby girl came at 25 weeks today, and she’s perfect as ever.”

She also disclosed that she underwent an emergency caesarean section after developing HELLP syndrome, a serious pregnancy complication.

Following her premature birth, Codi spent 10 months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where medical teams worked to stabilise her condition. Earlier this month, Cori had shared hopeful updates after her daughter was finally allowed home from hospital.

According to the Mayo Clinic, babies born before 28 weeks’ gestation are considered extremely preterm and often face serious health challenges, including breathing difficulties, feeding problems and issues regulating body temperature.

Six months after Codi’s birth, Cori spoke to US Weekly about the emotional toll of being a NICU mother, describing her daughter as resilient and strong despite her fragile health.

She said: “That girl is so feisty. She’s so resilient and strong. She just has so much character… Yeah, the circumstances are not what you thought they would be, but it could be worse.”

Cori herself has faced significant health struggles in recent years. In 2024, she revealed she had suffered a “severe stroke,” an experience she said strengthened her faith.

Speaking to US Weekly, she said: “What really got me close with God is after I had my stroke. I told him, ‘God, if you get me out of here, I’m gonna tell the world about y’all and tell the world you’re real.’ And He did exactly that. And He gets me through.”

Cori was also diagnosed with lupus at the age of six. Lupus is an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks healthy tissue, leading to inflammation that can affect multiple organs. There is currently no cure, and the condition can increase the risk of stroke.