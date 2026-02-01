Snake bite tragedy: FMC Abuja refutes claims of anti-venom shortage in musician’s death

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Medical Centre ,FMC, Abuja, has dismissed claims circulating on social media that anti-snake venom was unavailable in its facility during the treatment of late Ms. Ifunanya Lucy Nwagene, a fast-rising musician who died following a snake bite on Saturday.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the hospital clarified the circumstances surrounding the incident, stating that Ms. Nwagene passed away from severe neurotoxic complications arising from the snake bite she sustained on January 31, 2026.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the management of FMC Abuja described the loss as tragic and painful, noting that every necessary medical step was taken immediately upon the patient’s arrival at the hospital.

According to the statement, signed by the Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Bioku Muftau, the hospital’s medical team responded promptly and professionally, administering emergency care that included resuscitation, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and polyvalent snake anti-venom.

“Our medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment upon her arrival. Anti-snake venom was administered, and all standard emergency protocols were followed,” the statement said.

The hospital explained that following a rapid clinical assessment, it became evident that the victim had already developed severe neurotoxic effects from the snake bite.

“ Plans were made to transfer her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for advanced care, but her condition reportedly deteriorated suddenly moments before the transfer.

“Despite intensive resuscitation efforts, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the medical team was unable to revive her.

“FMC Abuja firmly rejected allegations of negligence, inadequate response, or non-availability of anti-venom, describing such claims as unfounded and misleading, “the hospital said.

Continuing,the hospital said,“We stand by the quality of care delivered by our team. The narrative suggesting that anti-snake venom was unavailable or that the response was inadequate does not reflect what actually transpired.”

The management further urged members of the public to rely on verified, credible sources of information rather than unconfirmed social media reports, stressing its commitment to transparency, integrity, and excellence in patient care.

The clarification comes amid heightened public concern and online debate over emergency healthcare response and access to life-saving drugs, particularly anti-snake venom, following the young musician’s death.

FMC Abuja said it remains open to further engagement and inquiries as it continues to uphold professional medical standards and patient safety.

Vanguard News