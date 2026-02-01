Shettima rejoices as Taraba’s Kefas defects to APC

By Femi Bolaji

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the defection of Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as personal and touching.

Shettima spoke yesterday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, during a grand reception organised to formally welcome the governor into the ruling party.

He said the defection was a source of pride, noting that the North East geopolitical zone now has more governors under the APC platform. The Vice President expressed optimism that the governors of Adamawa and Bauchi states would, at the appropriate time, reconsider their political positions and align with the ruling party.

At the event, Shettima officially declared Governor Kefas the leader of the APC in Taraba State and urged party members to rally around him.

He said such support would encourage the governor to continue efforts at uniting the state while delivering democratic dividends to the people.

Earlier, Governor Kefas said his decision to join the APC, alongside members of his cabinet, federal and state lawmakers, and local government officials, was driven by a desire to reposition Taraba for prosperity rather than political ambition.

He described President Bola Tinubu as a transformational leader whose vision was worth supporting, adding that Taraba’s alignment with the APC was in line with the Renewed Hope agenda.

The governor assured residents that his administration would remain focused on people-oriented governance, with visible development projects across all sectors of the state.

Also speaking, APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, described the governor’s defection as a masterstroke taken in the best interest of the people.

He said Taraba is richly endowed and that its alignment with the APC marked the beginning of a new phase of growth and revitalisation.

Yilwatda urged governors still in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reconsider their positions and join what he described as the progressive movement.