Senate stalling Electoral Bill to undermine 2027 polls, ADC alleges

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has accused the APC-dominated Senate of deliberately slowing down the passage of the Electoral Bill 2025, warning that the delay could weaken critical safeguards and cast doubt on the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The party made the allegation in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi. According to the ADC, the National Assembly’s failure to urgently pass the bill for presidential assent has raised concerns about calculated attempts to frustrate key electoral reforms.

The ADC said it was deeply worried by what it described as continued prevarication by the legislature, noting that the delay appeared aimed at stalling amendments designed to make future elections more difficult to manipulate.

The party further observed that some of the proposed amendments introduce new compliance and eligibility requirements that political parties must clearly understand and meet.

It warned that failing to allow sufficient time to properly study and prepare for the provisions of the new law could have serious consequences for political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to the ADC, unclear electoral guidelines could become traps for opposition parties while also making it difficult for INEC to adequately prepare and issue clear regulations within the time allowed by law.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the party drew attention to existing legal timelines that remain in force, including the requirement that INEC publish notices of elections not later than 360 days before a general election.

It noted that this provision is still extant, stressing that the implication is that little time remains for effective preparation ahead of the 2027 polls.

The ADC therefore called on the National Assembly to immediately pass the Electoral Bill, warning that further delays could pose serious risks to the integrity of the 2027 general elections and undermine public confidence in the electoral process well ahead of the polls.

The party also appealed to civil society organisations, international partners, and other political parties to pressure lawmakers to act, insisting that Nigeria cannot afford another disputed election cycle.

“Nigeria cannot afford the cost of another acrimonious or dubious election,” the ADC said.