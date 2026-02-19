Senate Committee observes minute silence in honour of late Mpigi

Mpigi

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism on Thursday observed a minute of silence in honour of late Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

Mpigi was reported dead earlier in the day in London at the age of 64.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Ogoshi Onawo, called for the minute of silence at the commencement of the committee’s budget defence session in honour of their late colleague.

Until his death, Mpigi served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works and was regarded as a close ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The late lawmaker was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2011 and re-elected for a second term in 2016. In 2019, he was elected Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).