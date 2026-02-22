Sen Ireti Kingibe disappointed over voter apathy in FCT

Ireti Kingibe

By Kennedy Mbele

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Ireti Kingibe, has expressed disappointment over the poor turnout at yesterday’s FCT Area Council elections.

Addressing newsmen after casting her ballot in Maitama, Abuja, the lawmaker wondered why residents did not come out en masse to fulfil their civic responsibilities.

She said: “There is extreme voter apathy. Nobody is turning out to vote. It is a great shame. I am extremely disappointed. I expected them to take this seriously, especially considering that substantial revenue and funds are usually allocated to local government chairmen to carry out their responsibilities.”

She said the election provided an opportunity for residents to choose their leaders at the grassroots level, adding that active participation would help address their persistent complaints about harassment by local government officials.

She said: “In some places, voters are intimidated, while in others they are not. People complain about being harassed by local government officials, but they must do more than complain. Remember, the will of the people prevails. If the people want the ruling party, they will get the ruling party; and if they want a different party, they will get a different party.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker commended officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who conducted the elections in her area. Although there were earlier reports of the non-availability of materials, she said the electoral body could not be blamed for the low voter turnout.