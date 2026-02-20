REV. JESSE JACKSON: Adieu, civil rights leader and moral voice 

(FILES) Reverend Jesse Jackson listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the constitutional right to vote at the Atlanta University Center Consortium in Atlanta, Georgia on January 11, 2022. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson died on February 17, 2026, his family said in a statement. He was 84. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

By GBENGA HASHIM

The passing of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson at the age of 84 marks the end of an era in the global struggle for justice, equality, and human dignity. He was not merely an American civil rights leader; he was a moral voice whose influence resonated far beyond the borders of the United States.

Rev. Jackson stood firmly in the tradition of Prophetic Activism, carrying forward the unfinished work of the Civil Rights Movement. As a close associate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he helped transform grief into organised resistance and hope into measurable political progress.

Through the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, he mobilised millions, insisting that the marginalised, the poor, and the excluded must have a seat at the table of power. His presidential campaigns in the 1980s broke barriers and expanded the imagination of what was politically possible for minorities in America.

Jesse Jackson believed deeply in the power of the ballot, the power of peaceful protest, and the power of moral conviction. He understood that democracy must work for everyone, not just the privileged few. His message was always clear: inclusion is not charity, it is justice.

Beyond America, he was a statesman of conscience, engaging in diplomatic interventions, advocating for peace, and lending his voice to oppressed people around the world. His life reminds us that civil rights is not a regional cause; it is a universal calling.

For those of us in Nigeria and across Africa, Rev. Jackson’s life reinforced the enduring truth that leadership must be anchored on courage and compassion. He showed that moral clarity, when combined with political action, can move nations.

At a time when the world confronts division and distrust, his legacy challenges us to rebuild bridges, defend democratic institutions, and protect the dignity of every human being.

While we mourn his passing, we celebrate a life well lived, a life devoted to service, sacrifice, and justice. History will remember Jesse Jackson as a tireless advocate who refused to surrender to cynicism.

Jesse Jackson was one of the best in America, molded in the crucible of the struggle for democracy, unity and global peace.

A towering voice for justice has fallen silent, but the echo of his courage, compassion, and unwavering fight for equality will inspire generations to come.

May his example continue to inspire generations to stand boldly for what is right.

Today I commiserate with the United States of America for the loss of one of her best “moral export”.

•Dr. Gbenga Hashim is a presidential aspirant, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.