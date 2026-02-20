Residents petition Lagos CJ over alleged unlawful judgment execution

By Innocent Anaba

Residents of Lemon Drive, now Olusayero Street, Suberu Oje, Alagbado, Lagos State, have petitioned the Chief Judge of Lagos State over what they described as the illegal and violent enforcement of a court judgment by the Deputy Sheriff’s Office of the State High Court.

In a petition dated February 13, 2026 (Ref. OC/JA/ROL2/2026), the residents urged the Chief Judge to investigate the role of the Deputy Sheriff’s Office in executing Suit No. ID/732M/2010, which allegedly led to the demolition of several properties in the area.

The petition, prepared by Jimmy Alara & Associates on behalf of the residents, claimed that on January 26, 2026, armed police personnel, accompanied by alleged thugs and Deputy Sheriff staff, invaded the community under the pretext of enforcing the judgment. The petitioners alleged that the officials subsequently occupied the area, causing widespread property destruction and violence.

While not disputing the judgment itself, the residents said their grievance concerns the manner of its enforcement. “Your Lordship, taking a closer look at the order, there was nowhere it provided for the demolition and destruction of the properties of the residents or judgment debtors,” the petition read in part.

They argued that the court order merely directed that the judgment creditor be reinstated by Nurudeen Adewale and Brothers pending appeal and that it was specifically addressed to the said party. “If for any reason there was disobedience to the said order, the proper procedure is not to destroy properties, but to file the necessary applications for enforcement,” the petitioners stated.

The residents further alleged that the judgment creditor had disclaimed authorising the enforcement’s methods.

, describing the operation as allegedly carried out in connivance with state actors, including Lagos State Taskforce officials and police personnel.

They claimed the exercise left many residents homeless and financially distressed. The petition appealed for a thorough investigation into the conduct of the Deputy Sheriff and other officials involved, urging disciplinary action against anyone found culpable to prevent a recurrence.

The petitioners also indicated that appropriate legal action would be pursued to seek redress for the losses suffered by affected residents.