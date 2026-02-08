Resident doctors condemn assault on doctor at FMC Owo

… Say Hospitals must not become killing fields

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, yesterday condemned the brutal assault on Dr. Adeniyi A., a Registrar in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, while on duty in the Accident and Emergency Unit on Thursday, February 5, 2026.



According to NARD, Dr. Adeniyi was physically attacked by a group of individuals allegedly related to a surgical patient, while performing his professional duties.



The association in a press statement jointly signed by the President,?Dr Mohammad Usman Suleiman, Secretary-General, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim and the Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Abdulmajid Yahya Ibrahim, described the attack as “reprehensible, barbaric, and a direct assault on the medical profession and the Nigerian healthcare system.”



“It is even more disturbing that this occurred within a hospital environment, a place meant to preserve life, safety, and dignity,” NARD said.



The incident underscores what NARD calls a recurring pattern of violence against healthcare workers across Nigeria, coupled with inadequate security measures in many hospitals.



“The increasing tendency for members of the public to resort to physical aggression against doctors and other health workers is dangerous, unlawful, and must be decisively addressed.



“We can no longer tolerate a situation where resident doctors are exposed to harm while rendering essential services to Nigerians,” they added.



NARD commended the prompt response and vigilance of the ARD FMC Owo leadership in managing the crisis but stressed that urgent measures must be taken to prevent a recurrence.



“Assault on resident doctors will no longer be treated with silence or indifference,” said Dr. Mohammad Usman Suleiman, NARD President, emphasizing that hospitals should remain safe spaces for both staff and patients.



The association has issued four non-negotiable demands to the relevant authorities: full compensation for Dr. Adeniyi’s pain, trauma, and suffering; complete coverage of all medical expenses arising from the incident without delay; immediate upgrade of security infrastructure around all entry points, clinical areas, and strategic posts within FMC Owo; and prompt apprehension and prosecution of all perpetrators to serve as a deterrent.

“Failure to meet these demands will compel NARD to take all legitimate actions necessary to protect its members and defend the sanctity of medical practice in Nigeria,” the statement warned.

NARD also expressed solidarity with the leadership and members of ARD FMC Owo, assuring them of full institutional support in seeking justice.

“An injury to one is an injury to all,” said Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim, NARD Secretary-General.

The association concluded by praying for Dr. Adeniyi’s speedy recovery and called on all Nigerians to stand against violence in healthcare environments.

“Enough is enough. Hospitals must remain safe for those who dedicate their lives to saving others,” NARD said.