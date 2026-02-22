Reps committee adjourns 2026 Budget defence over Rectors’ absence

By Idowu Bankole

ABUJA — The House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnics and Other Higher Technical Education on Friday adjourned its 2026 budget defence session following the absence of several rectors of federal polytechnics.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda, expressed concern over what he described as poor attendance at the session, noting that 10 out of the 14 invited federal polytechnics were not represented.

According to him, out of the 36 federal polytechnics nationwide, only 22 had submitted their budget reports as of the date of the exercise. Of the 14 institutions invited to defend their submissions, only four were present.

Those represented were Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa and Federal Polytechnic Idah, Kogi State, whose rectors attended, as well as Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and Federal Polytechnic Bali, Taraba State, represented by their bursars.

Some of the absent rectors reportedly cited the forthcoming FCT election and restrictions on vehicular movement as reasons for their inability to attend. However, the Committee said institutions were expected to make adequate arrangements given the importance of the exercise.

Hon. Laguda emphasised that budget defence forms part of the National Assembly’s constitutional oversight responsibility to ensure accountability and proper utilisation of public funds.

He announced the adjournment of the session to a later date to allow for fuller participation.

“Due to administrative and logistical issues, we will postpone the appearance of the four institutions present today to a new date. We expect improved compliance and attendance when the session reconvenes,” he said.

Despite the development, the Committee received and adopted the report of the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education, Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, as a working document for further deliberations.

The Chairman urged rectors of federal polytechnics to demonstrate stronger commitment to institutional management and engagement with legislative oversight processes. He clarified that the Committee’s actions were aimed at strengthening, not undermining, the institutions.

He also stressed the need to reposition Nigeria’s polytechnic system to better support industrialisation, technical innovation, and workforce development.

“Our polytechnics must be structured to produce industry-ready graduates capable of meeting the country’s technological and economic needs,” he said.

The Committee reaffirmed its readiness to work with relevant stakeholders to improve funding efficiency, infrastructure, and academic standards across the polytechnic sector.

A new date for the adjourned budget defence session will be announced in due course.