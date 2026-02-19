Ramadan, Lent: Live peacefully, tolerate one another – Isa Ashiru urges Kaduna residents

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Hon. Isa Ashiru, has called on residents to embrace peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance as Muslims and Christians begin the holy seasons of Ramadan and Lent.

In a goodwill message issued on Thursday, Ashiru extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah and the Christian faithful, urging them to view the concurrent observance of the month-long Ramadan fast and the Lenten season as a unique opportunity for spiritual reflection and unity.

He encouraged adherents of both faiths to practise the core teachings of Islam and Christianity—kindness, love for humanity, and compassion for the less privileged.

According to him, Islam is a religion of peace that promotes tolerance and mutual coexistence, with no room for hatred or violence. He stressed that the sacred seasons should serve as a period to strengthen bonds of friendship and harmony across religious lines in Kaduna State.

Ashiru prayed for continued peace, progress, and prosperity in the state, noting that Kaduna is currently grappling with insecurity and economic hardship, which he attributed to what he described as poor governance.

“This is a challenging period for all of us. Therefore, we must put our differences aside and ensure that Kaduna State works in the interest of all and sundry,” he said.

Describing Ramadan and Lent as periods of spiritual rejuvenation and renewed devotion to God, Ashiru urged residents to use the season to pray for peace, stability, and progress in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

The PDP chieftain observed that although times of economic strain and social tension can easily breed division, Nigerians are fortunate to witness two holy seasons unfolding simultaneously, offering a powerful reminder of shared values and common aspirations.

He also appealed to traders not to exploit the fasting period by hiking food prices, stressing that such practices would further compound the hardship faced by citizens.

Ashiru further called on the Kaduna State Government to ensure that the welfare and wellbeing of residents are protected and prioritised, particularly during the sacred period, urging that governance and relief efforts should not be politicised.