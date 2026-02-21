Raging fire over reconciliation of Tonto Dikeh, Churchill

Tonto Dikeh with Olakunle Churchill

By Benjamin Njoku

The internet is abuzz with drama as Rosy Meurer speaks out after Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill reconciled amid accolades recently.

Meurer, who married Churchill three years after his divorce from Dikeh, had previously denied snatching her friend’s husband, claiming Dikeh was like a member of her family.

However, in a recent video, Meurer backtracked, stating she never knew Dikeh and had no connection with her. This U-turn has sparked criticism from netizens, who accuse her of being inconsistent after they dug up her old video, where she allegedly said Tonto was like a family member and that they’ve hung out before.

Meurer defended herself, saying she’s telling her truth and won’t be silenced by lies and opinions.

She however expressed support for Dikeh and Churchill’s reconciliation, urging others to let love lead

The drama began when Meurer shared videos clearing her name, after being accused of causing Dikeh and Churchill’s split.

Dikeh and Churchill had a tumultuous marriage, ending in divorce in 2017, after tying the knot in February 2016, due to alleged domestic violence and infidelity.

However, Churchill and Tonto recently reconciled, causing the actress to face backlash on social media for not being consistent.

Meanwhile, addressing the rumours of snatching her friend’s husband, Meurer denied ever having any relationship with Tonto Dikeh in the past.

In one of the videos, Meurer said “These bloggers feed off lies. I can’t really blame them but I blame all these gullible followers that just choose to believe lies and everything they see online. But today, I just want to tell you guys one thing, just this one time, so it can be on record.

“I was never my husband’s ex’s friend not to talk of best friend. I have never met her. I have never seen her, she doesn’t have my number, I don’t have her number, and she’s like 8 to 9, 10 years older than I am. And I have read comments that I was her best friend or she introduced me to her husband and I snatched him, but it’s not true.

“If anyone has the proof otherwise, I dare you to bring it out. I was never friends with her. I don’t even know her. I met my husband separately from that other life that he has”, she said.

Also, in an Instagram post, Meurer damned her critics, saying “you can believe what you choose, but this is my truth. Believe what you choose …this is my truth, I cannot be quiet for the rest of my life whilst every Tom Dick and Harry has an opinion about me based on lies.

“If it’s not this today, it’s that tomorrow and you all somehow always pick the wrong time to start your shit just to create issues .

“I knew about the reunion and reconciliation even before it got to the internet, and I was 100% in support of it. Time has passed, people have grown, no one has time to go back and forth on what won’t put food on the table . Let love lead, allow peace reign.”

She added: “You think I will live in bondage and be quiet and die inside. All of you putting this narrative out there are mad people. Na love I love, I do not kill people and if (God forbid) circumstances happen that I am no longer comfortable in marriage, I will leave without you fools being the reason behind it.”