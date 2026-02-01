Pollution: Ijaw youths threaten total shutdown of oil production

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Ijaw Youth Council IYC Worldwide has issued a final 60-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and its agencies to immediately commence the full-scale remediation and clean-up of all polluted Ijaw territories.

In a communique issued on Sunday by the Council’s President, Dr. Alaye Theophilus, at the end of its national convention, the group warned that at the expiration of this window, they would move to “collectively and decisively shut down all oil and gas facilities operating within Ijaw territories.”

The IYC declared that the people would no longer tolerate the “destruction of their land, waters, livelihoods and future,” and expressed deep frustration with decades of environmental neglect.

“The Convention unequivocally condemned the continued ecological violence, oil pollution, and environmental degradation being inflicted on Ijaw territories through decades of reckless oil and gas exploitation,” the statement read.

The council noted that their planned action would follow the precedent of the Ogoniland “no remediation, no oil and gas exploration” model.

In preparation for a potential standoff, the IYC has constituted a mobilization and sensitization committee. The body is mandated to visit all Ijaw clans and communities to “educate, organize and prepare the people for a coordinated and total shutdown of oil and gas operations should the Federal Government fail to act.”

The group emphasized that regional resources should not be extracted “at the expense of Ijaw lives.”

Parallel to these environmental demands, the IYC called for administrative changes, specifically requesting the removal of the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarin Zabbey, and the supervising Minister of Environment.

The council alleged that these officials lack a proper understanding of the mandate required for effective remediation.

Despite the aggressive stance on environmental justice, the IYC passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, endorsing both for the 2027 general elections.

The council praised Governor Fubara as an “ambassador of peace” and a “living hero of democracy.”

Regarding the President, the communique stated: “Mr President has won the hearts of the Ijaw Youths, hence our declaration of total support of his re-election bid 2027 is solely on his show of genuine love and commitment in making sure that there is peace in Rivers State.”

Vanguard News