Police, UK NCA bust international financial scam centre in Delta, arrest seven suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — The Nigeria Police Force has dismantled an international financial scam centre operating in Agbor, Delta State, following a joint operation by the Police National Cybercrime Centre (NPF–NCC), the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) and intelligence support from Meta.

The Force Headquarters disclosed on Thursday that seven suspects were arrested during the operation for allegedly defrauding victims in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and other countries of millions of dollars through online investment scams.

Speaking on the development, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, alongside the Director of the NPF–NCC, CP Ifeanyi Henry Uche, and a representative of the UK NCA, Mr Matt Mountain, said investigations uncovered an organised online investment fraud syndicate based in Agbor.

According to Hundeyin, the suspects used fake social media accounts to impersonate reputable cryptocurrency traders and investment experts, targeting unsuspecting victims who engaged with what appeared to be legitimate investment platforms.

“The leaders of the network expanded their operations by recruiting and training young individuals in retirement investment fraud techniques and phishing attacks, targeting victims in the United States of America, UK-based individuals and other UK residents,” he said.

The suspects arrested were identified as Collins Ogwuorie, Christian Ogwuorie, Gbenoba Emmanuel, Samuel Olufemi, Collins Victor, Onyeka Emenem and Kefas Ogunbor.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate was led by Collins Ogwuorie, a Nigerian national with a history of online fraud. He allegedly procured about 500 social media accounts from online vendors and distributed them among recruits for coordinated spamming, impersonation and victim engagement.

Hundeyin said members of the syndicate, including Ogwuorie’s brother, Christian, were assigned specific roles such as account management, online engagement and mass spamming.

Investigations further revealed that the group operated a fraudulent Facebook group titled “Retirement Strategies: Real Estate and Market Insights,” where fabricated testimonials were posted to lure victims into making financial investments.

During the operation, detectives recovered 26 mobile phones, 42 SIM cards and one laptop, all suspected to have been used in carrying out the criminal activities.

The police said investigations were ongoing and advised members of the public to exercise caution when engaging in online investment opportunities, urging them to verify the authenticity of platforms before committing funds.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, commended the NPF–NCC and its Director for the successful operation, reaffirming the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to combating cybercrime and protecting citizens from online financial exploitation.

Reacting to the development, Meta said it welcomed the collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force and the UK NCA in identifying and disrupting the scam centre.

“Scams are increasing across the internet, driven by organised crime syndicates that constantly evolve to evade detection. This takedown demonstrates the impact of cooperation and the importance of a whole-of-society approach,” said Sylvia Musalagani, Head of Safety Policy for Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye at Meta.

She added that Meta remains committed to working with law enforcement agencies to detect emerging threats, disrupt criminal networks and protect users from online financial exploitation.

In his remarks, CP Uche reiterated the Cybercrime Centre’s resolve, under the strategic guidance of the Inspector-General of Police, to continue disrupting cyber fraud networks and safeguarding the investments of individuals and organisations.

Similarly, Mr Matt Mountain of the UK National Crime Agency commended the Nigeria Police Force for its sustained efforts against cybercrime and pledged continued partnership in tackling cyber fraud and related offences.