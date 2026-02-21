Police foil Lakurawa terrorists’ attack in Kebbi

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By Haruna Aliyu

Barely 24 hours after Lakurawa terrorists attacked and killed no fewer than 34 persons in Kebbi villages, again they attempted to cross the Maje border to attack security personnel but met stiff resistance from the Police.

Kebbi State Police Command said officers repelled the attack along the Maje border road in Bagudo Local Government Area.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the attackers moved with a herd of cattle in the dark to disguise their approach during the attack.

He said operatives of the Police Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) were on alert and swiftly engaged the terrorists and forced them to retreat.

He added that some temporary security structures were damaged during the exchange of gunfire but no life was lost and no injury was recorded.

He added that security along the border axis has since been reinforced and that the area is now calm and under control.

The command’s PPRO warned residents, especially herders and livestock owners, to desist from moving cattle at night in ways that could be exploited by terrorists.

“The commissioner of police has warned that security agencies will take firm and lawful action against any suspicious movement or unlawful activity linked to night grazing,” the statement said.