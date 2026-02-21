Police blockade slows polls in Kubwa amid low turnout

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Police enforced movement restrictions during the FCT council polls in Kubwa on Saturday, blocking the popular Liberty Junction that links key parts of the area.

While some shops remained open and commercial motorcyclists operated, the blockade curtailed broader access.

At the polling unit at Liberty Junction, Guinness Depot (with 987 registered voters), only 36 had been accredited and voted by 11 a.m., though more voters began arriving.

Political party canvassers were spotted at nearby Polling Unit 024, Arab Road, Water Board Junction—a split unit with 1,067 and 1,082 registered voters.

By 11:30 a.m., accreditation stood at just 46 and 40 voters, respectively, as displayed on the BVAS machines.

Election officials faced challenges with low device batteries, prompting some electorate to offer power banks as a quick fix.

One of the electoral officers, who did not disclose his identity, said “the turn-out not so impressive.”