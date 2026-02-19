Plateau mining tragedy: Federal team arrives community to probe incident

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has arrived in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State to probe the sad mining tragedy that claimed the lives of over 37 persons.

It could be recalled that 37 miners died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a mining site in Wase on Wednesday morning.

Also, over 25 people were hospitalised following the incident.

The Permanent Secretary, Engr. Farouk Yusuf Yabo, who led the powered team of experts from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, arrived at the affected community at 3:30 pm on Thursday.

The delegation’s primary mission is to assess the extent of damage and investigate the tragic mining incident at the Kampani Zurak mining site, where at least 37 miners lost their lives due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in an underground lead and zinc pit.

Upon landing in Plateau, the federal team was warmly received by key Plateau State officials, including the Commissioner for Environment, Solid Minerals and Climate Change, Hon. Peter Lamba Gwom, and the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap.

The group then proceeded directly to Wase LGA, heading to the scene of the disaster at Kampani Zurak to conduct an on-site evaluation.

The visit comes amid widespread grief in the community following the early-morning tragedy, which occurred in a poorly ventilated tunnel operated by a mining firm.

It could be recalled that in direct response to the incident, Minister Alake had ordered the immediate closure of the affected mining areas to halt operations, ensure safety, and enable a thorough probe.

The federal team, comprising specialists in mining safety, environmental compliance, and regulatory enforcement, is tasked with establishing both the immediate triggers such as inadequate ventilation and underlying causes, including potential lapses in oversight of artisanal and licensed operations.

The state government, in a statement signed by Joyce Ramnap, had earlier condoled with those affected and the entire community and called for a probe on the sad incident.