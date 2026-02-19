Plateau Govt arrests bar owner, accomplice over alleged trafficking of three girls to Ghana

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

The Plateau State Government on Thursday arrested a bar owner and another woman for allegedly trafficking three girls to Ghana.

The prime suspect, identified as Mrs. Yakubu, who operates a bar in the Rantya community of Jos, was paraded at the headquarters of the State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission alongside the three victims, who were recently rescued and repatriated from Ghana.

Two of the girls, aged between 18 and 19, are from Adamawa State, while one is from Plateau State.

Addressing journalists, the Chairperson of the State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, Olivia Dazyam, said the commission received intelligence on the trafficking and collaborated with security agencies to secure the girls’ return.

“At the State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, we received information about a woman who facilitated the trafficking of the girls from Plateau State to Ghana. With the help of security agencies, they were able to return safely to Jos,” Dazyam said.

According to her, the suspects allegedly trafficked the girls for prostitution. She added that one of the suspect’s daughters is reportedly in Ghana and involved in a similar situation.

Dazyam expressed concern over the trend, warning that traffickers live within local communities.

“We want the people of Plateau State to know that traffickers are living in our communities. Two women were involved in this case. One also trafficked two girls from Mangu to Ghana; one escaped and has safely returned,” she said.

She noted that despite ongoing sensitization campaigns, some individuals continue to engage in trafficking. She added that Governor Caleb Mutfwang has directed the commission to publicize such cases with evidence to deter offenders.

The chairperson warned traffickers to desist and urged women in Plateau State to join efforts to combat human trafficking. She said the suspects would face further investigation as the commission works with security agencies to uncover the full scope of their activities.

“The repatriated girls have arrived safely, and the commission is working with security agencies to address the issue,” she added.

In an interview, Mrs. Yakubu expressed regret but claimed she intended to help the girls secure jobs in Ghana, similar to her daughter. She declined to disclose the nature of her daughter’s work.

However, the victims — Humata Ilya, Sendy Emmanuel, and Dorathy Yakubu — in separate interviews, refuted her claims, stating they were deceived and lured to Ghana for prostitution.

The suspects and the victims were later transferred to the State Police Command for further investigation.