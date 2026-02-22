PANDEF mourns late Senator Barinada Mpigi, hails his distinguished service

ABUJA — The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Senator Barinada Mpigi, describing him as an icon whose leadership and legislative impact will be sorely missed in the Niger Delta region.

In a statement signed by Chief Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, the forum lauded the late senator’s dedication to addressing the issues of marginalization and deprivation affecting the Niger Delta.

“It is indeed sad that the region has lost an icon who rose to prominence and the zenith of lawmaking in Nigeria at a time when the Niger Delta needed its best hands to tackle core issues of marginalization and deprivation,” the statement read.

Senator Mpigi, who passed away at 64, served two tenures in the Federal House of Representatives representing Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo federal constituency before being elected to the Senate in 2019. He was re-elected for a second tenure in 2023 and became Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works.

PANDEF noted that his leadership combined humility with intelligence and that his advocacy ensured that the people of Rivers South East and the wider Niger Delta benefited from effective representation in the National Assembly.

“He was a trailblazer whose interpersonal relationships at the National Assembly and across Nigeria were exemplary. Such a rare gem is not easy to come by,” the statement said.

The forum commended Senator Mpigi’s commitment to advocating for the Niger Delta, particularly in ensuring that the region’s natural resources benefit its people. PANDEF extended condolences to his family and the people of Rivers South East Senatorial District.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement concluded.