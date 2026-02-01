Oyetola’s aide dismisses Osun Assembly’s LG funds claims

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola

Dr Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has dismissed allegations linking the minister to local government finances in Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Osun House of Assembly, during a news conference on Sunday in Osogbo by its Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, accused Oyetola of directing UBA to disburse disputed LG funds.

Akinola described the claims attributed to the Osun Assembly as fabricated, malicious, and aimed at diverting attention from what he called governance failures in the state.

He said Oyetola had no constitutional or statutory role in the administration, disbursement or control of local government funds anywhere in Nigeria.

“The attempt to link Dr Oyetola to local government finances is reckless propaganda and a deliberate falsehood.

“The Minister has no authority over councils, has issued no directives to banks and has not interfered in local government administration.

“Local governments enjoy full financial autonomy guaranteed by the Constitution and affirmed by the Supreme Court,” Akinola added.

He said the Assembly’s statement merely recycled claims earlier made by Gov. Ademola Adeleke, which he described as discredited and misleading.

He recalled that the Supreme Court’s July 11, 2024, judgment granted full financial autonomy to all local governments and barred state interference in their affairs.

According to him, the judgment is final, binding and cannot be overturned by political statements or threats.

Akinola also cited a Court of Appeal judgment of Feb. 10, 2025, which reinstated the duly elected local government chairmen in Osun.

He said the state government did not appeal the judgment, making it final and enforceable under the law.

The adviser dismissed descriptions of the reinstated chairmen as “illegal”, saying they were lawfully elected and protected by subsisting court judgments.

He accused the Osun State Government of filing multiple court cases on the issue, creating administrative bottlenecks and delaying lawful council operations.

Akinola further alleged that the state government instigated a prolonged strike by local government workers to frustrate council autonomy.

He warned public officials against spreading misinformation and urged them to respect the rule of law and constitutional democracy.

Akinola called on Nigerians and civil society groups to defend local government autonomy and resist attempts to undermine judicial decisions.

Vanguard News