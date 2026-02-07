‘Our prayers are with you’ – Shettima says on visit to Kwara

Vice President Kashim Shettima and his entourage being welcome at Tunde Idiagbon International Airport by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state and other members of his cabinet

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the government and people of Kwara over the recent killings in Woro, Kaima Local Government Area, on Feb. 3.

Shettima, who spoke on behalf of the President on Saturday during a condolence visit to the state, described the incident as tragic and shocking, noting that the victims were peaceful residents engaged in legitimate livelihoods.

He said that the affected communities had for centuries practised peaceful and tolerant forms of Islam, adding that the violence was alien to their history, culture and religious traditions.

“Please accept our heartfelt condolences on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our prayers are with you, and our empathy is with the affected families and communities,” the Vice-President said.

Shettima disclosed that the Federal Government had deployed a battalion of the Nigerian Army to the area, assuring that all necessary measures were being taken to restore peace and security.

He also said that the President had directed the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, to mobilise relief materials to provide humanitarian support to the victims.

The Vice-President prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked God to grant the families the fortitude to bear the losses.

In his response, Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara thanked the President and Vice President, describing the Federal Government’s response as swift and reassuring.

The governor said that security agencies, including troops from the Nigerian Army’s 2 Division, had been deployed to the area, while NEMA officials were already on ground to assess and respond to the humanitarian needs.

Abdulrazaq expressed optimism that sustained prayers and collective efforts would lead to improved security across the country, while urging Nigerians to continue supporting the President and national leadership.

(NAN)