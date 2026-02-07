Osun LG crisis: Declare state of emergency to curb chaos – CSOs tell Tinubu

Adeleke kicks

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Coalition of civil societies, CSO, in Osun State on Saturday, called on President Bola Tinubu to declare state of emergency in the State to avert chaos over the ongoing Local Government imbroglio.

The coalitions; which include Centre for Justice Initiatives, CJI, Community Advocacy Initiative for Local Government Development, ILGD and Centre for Justice and Community Advocacy, Nigeria, CJCAN, lamented that parties involved in the impasse have failed to adopt constitutional and political interventions.

The Spokesperson for ILGD, Comrade Kanyinsola Adebayo, stated that “the coalition stands for rule of law, sanctity of the constitution and an advocate for protection of lives.

“Sadly all three are presently under grave threat in Osun State because of Governor Ademola Adeleke has continued in a brazen and dangerous disregard for the judgments of Appeal and Supreme Courts particularly those recognizing the All Progressives Congress, APC-led chairmen and councillors as the lawful administrators of local governments in the state.”

She asserted constitutional order has collapsed because the state government misrepresented and distorted ‘clear’ court judgements, refused to obey courts verdicts and continuous illegal interference to administration of local government.

“By these actions, the Osun State Government has effectively placed itself above the Constitution. This is not a political disagreement; it is a constitutional breakdown. Section 1(3) of the Constitution is unambiguous: any action inconsistent with the Constitution is null and void. Governance in Osun State is no longer being carried out in accordance with the Constitution. Governance in Osun State is no longer being carried out in accordance with the Constitution. she added”

She highlighted that Osun State Government’s misleading of public is endangering security, disobedience led to gruesome murder of Irewole council chairman, Hon Remi Abass, setting up parallel governance and denial of financial autonomy.

The Secretary of ILGD, Ayomide Adeniyi, cited that State of Emergency is needed as Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution empowered President to do so for restoration of public order and prevent a clear danger that governance cannot be carried on by the constitution.

The Secretary General of CJCAN, Comrade Amusa Opeyemi, demanded that the Nigerian Senate should intervene by approving State of Emergency in Osun like Rivers State, Inspector General of Police should prosecute all involved in killing of Remi Abass.

“We call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to declare a state of emergency in Osun State, strictly within the confines of the Constitution, for the purpose of restoring the rule of law, enforcing court judgments, and protecting innocent citizens.”

Reacting, Governor Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, disclosed that State of emergency is the end game of the APC in the State, hence, the party is deliberately creating crisis through the local government administration in the State.

“Osun APC has failed in its evil bid to destabilise and create mayhem in Osun State, hence their resort to an open call for emergency declaration, for which there is no basis or justification”, he said.