Osun 2026: APC chieftain dismisses smear campaign against party, candidate

Osun state map.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged residents to disregard what he described as campaigns of calumny targeting the party and its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the August 8 governorship election.

In a statement issued Sunday in Osogbo, Oyintiloye said the achievements of past APC administrations in the state and the performance of APC governors nationwide would play a crucial role in securing victory at the polls.

He appealed to residents not to be swayed by negative propaganda from rival parties, assuring them that the state would experience renewed development under Oyebamiji’s leadership.

“Residents of the state should ignore the campaign of calumny targeted at the APC by other parties in the race,” he said. “Oyebamiji and other leaders of our party are working hard to rescue Osun and redirect the state to the path of sustainable growth.”

Oyintiloye added that the leadership of Bola Tinubu has strengthened the APC’s appeal, attracting politicians from other parties to join the ruling party.

He cited the recent defection of five Osun federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties into the APC as a sign of growing support for Oyebamiji’s candidacy.

According to him, the defections and endorsements signal that residents are eager for what he described as a return to good governance under the APC.

“The people of the state are yearning for the return of good governance through the APC, and by August 8, their wishes will be fulfilled,” Oyintiloye said, expressing confidence that the party’s candidate would deliver on his campaign promises if elected.