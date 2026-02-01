Ortom apologises to PDP over choice of 2023 gov’ship race candidate

Former governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has publicly apologised to leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over his decision to impose former Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba, as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 general election.

Ortom admitted that his action, which ignored the outcome of a mock poll conducted among the aspirants, negatively affected the party’s fortunes at the polls. He described the decision as a costly mistake that haunted the PDP during the election.

The former PDP candidate in the 2023 gubernatorial race only recently defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, claiming, among others, that he was abandoned during his illness as a member of the PDP.

The former governor tendered the apology on Sunday at his Makurdi residence while receiving his former appointees from the 23 local government areas of the state, who paid him a solidarity visit.

According to Ortom, he failed to heed the advice of notable party stakeholders who had warned that the candidate would be difficult to sell to the electorate. “I did not consult God before taking that decision,” he confessed, expressing deep regret over his actions.

“I apologise to those who were ahead of him when you conducted your mock election to determine the leading candidate among the then aspirants,” Ortom said, acknowledging that internal party processes were sidelined.

He further stated that there were clear signs indicating the wrong choice, citing the candidate’s prolonged illness and the financial burden it placed on the state. “His treatment overseas cost the state government over N300 million. That alone was a sign that he was not the right choice for the party,” he said.

Ortom formally apologised to all the aspirants who contested the PDP ticket, adding, “I insisted it must be Uba. I am sorry for my actions.”

The former governor urged party members to always speak truthfully to leaders, even when it is uncomfortable. “If you had summoned the courage and told me to my face that I was making a blunder, maybe I would have reconsidered,” he stated.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the PDP, Ortom dismissed speculations about his defection, stressing that he remains committed to rebuilding the party in Benue State.

He expressed optimism that the party would recover from its challenges, particularly in light of the recent Federal High Court ruling in Ibadan that nullified the PDP national convention. According to him, the ruling provides an opportunity for the party to “put its house in order and reposition for future elections.”

Ortom also hinted at strategic political alliances aimed at securing better outcomes for the people of Benue State. “Politics is all about interest. We will go into strategic partnerships in the interest of our people,” he said.

The former governor reiterated that he has no intention of contesting for any elective position in the future, preferring instead to play a stabilising leadership role within the party.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the former appointees, Dr. Andze Abya praised Ortom’s leadership, describing his eight years in office as marked by resilience, inclusive governance, and institutional reforms despite economic recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abya highlighted Ortom’s achievements in clearing salary and pension arrears, strengthening security through the Open Grazing Prohibition Law, and investing heavily in education, healthcare, infrastructure and traditional institutions across the state.

The former aides reaffirmed their solidarity with Ortom, dismissing claims that he failed to support his appointees, and described him as a selfless leader whose legacy would be favourably remembered in the political history of Benue State.

Vanguard News