Onwusanya commends Oborevwori over Ugbolu–Okpanam, Oko road Projects

The Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Onwusanya Peter Jnr, has commended Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for the ongoing construction of the Ugbolu-Okpanam, Oko Road Projects.

In a statement, Onwusanya Peter Jnr expressed his appreciation for the governor’s efforts in improving the state’s infrastructure, saying, “The ongoing construction of the Ugbolu-Okpanam, Oko Road Projects is a game-changer for our state.

It will not only enhance connectivity but also boost economic activities in the region, creating new opportunities for our people.”

He praised Governor Oborevwori for his commitment to delivering on his campaign promises, noting that the project is a testament to the governor’s dedication to the people of Delta State.

“Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of Deltans, and we are grateful for his vision and leadership,” Onwusanya said.

The Ugbolu-Okpanam, Oko Road Projects is one of several infrastructure projects underway in Delta State, aimed at improving the quality of life for residents and driving economic growth.

The project is expected to be completed soon, and Onwusanya Peter Jnr urged citizens to take ownership of the project, saying, “Let us all take care of this project and ensure it serves us well for generations to come.”