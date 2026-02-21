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February 21, 2026

Oil Revenue: Tinubu’s Executive Order means more money for FG, states, LG – Shehu

Nigeria Airways pensioners beg Tinubu for N36bn lifeline •Foreign staff paid, Nigerians abandoned Stories by Victor Ahiuma-Young Retirees of the defunct Nigeria Airways have pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the release of their outstanding N36 billion pension and severance arrears, lamenting that many former workers are dying in hardship while awaiting payment. The pensioners, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, made the appeal during a peaceful protest in Lagos, where they accused the Ministry of Finance of delaying the release of the approved funds. Speaking on behalf of the group, Olufemi Ashogbon said the former employees had remained in despair since the liquidation of Nigeria Airways in 2004, which left over 6,000 workers disengaged without complete severance benefits. According to him, President Tinubu had approved the payment of the outstanding N36 billion in June 2025 to bring the long-standing matter to a close, but the money had yet to be released. “In June 2025, President Tinubu approved the balance of N36 billion to finally resolve this issue. However, despite several protests and appeals, the Ministry of Finance has yet to authorise the payment,” Ashogbon said. “We have written several letters to the Ministry of Finance concerning the release of the outstanding severance and pension benefits, but there has been no concrete response from the government. “Our members are dying in droves. Many are bedridden and helplessly waiting for their last breath. We appreciate the President for approving the payment and we passionately appeal to him to ensure the funds are released without further delay,” he added. In a communiqué jointly signed by former President of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Engr. Kyari Ayuba, and former Director of Finance, Mrs. Bose Oluwo, they recalled that the liquidation of Nigeria Airways marked the beginning of prolonged suffering for thousands of former employees. According to them, while Nigerian workers were denied their entitlements, foreign nationals employed by the airline were fully paid in line with international labour standards. “For many employees, the liquidation marked the beginning of years of hardship and uncertainty. While Nigerian employees were denied their benefits, foreign nationals who worked for the airline were fully paid their severance entitlements in accordance with labour laws and international regulations, the communiqué stated. They explained that the total agreed settlement for the former workers stood at N78 billion, part of which had been paid by successive administrations, leaving an outstanding balance of approximately N36 billion. The pensioners further disclosed that many of the affected workers are now elderly citizens aged between 65 and 101 years, including former pilots, engineers, cabin crew, technicians, accountants, administrators and other aviation professionals who once contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry. “Last year, hope was rekindled when President Tinubu graciously approved the payment of the outstanding N36 billion owed to ex-staff and pensioners of Nigeria Airways. Sadly, the funds have still not been released by the Ministry of Finance,” they lamented. The retirees appealed to the Federal Government and the Minister of Finance to urgently resolve the issue and release the approved funds, stressing that the former employees had waited 22 years for justice. “For 22 long years, the former employees of Nigeria Airways have endured hardship while waiting for justice,” they added.

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Last week’s Executive Order (EO) by President Bola Tinubu means more money for Federal, States and Local Governments, the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Shehu, has said.

In a statement the Chairman personally signed, today, in Abuja, he expressed delight that President Tinubu’s Order would make oil revenue flows more transparent.

The Executive Order which was released this week provides for direct remittance of oil and gas revenues to the Federation Account.

Dr. Shehu said, “By freeing revenues previously subjected to layered deductions and fragmented oversight, the Executive Order enhances transparency, improves cash flow predictability, strengthens fiscal federalism, and restores the constitutional revenue rights of the Federal, State, and Local Governments.

“With this Executive Order, the constitutional architecture of revenue remittance is strengthened. It closes structural leakages, eliminates duplicative deductions, and ensures that revenues due to the Federation are remitted transparently.
“This directly supports the commission’s oversight and monitoring responsibilities.”

The RMAFC boss described the EO as “a bold, constitutionally grounded, and fiscally transformative intervention aimed at restoring transparency, eliminating revenue leakages, and strengthening the revenue base of the three tiers of government.”

He added, “The Executive Order, signed pursuant to Section 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and anchored on Section 44(3) of the Constitution, reinforces the constitutional principle that ownership, control, and derivative rights in all minerals, mineral oils, and natural gas in Nigeria are vested in the Government of the Federation for the collective benefit of the Nigerian people.”

He noted that before this Executive Order, several structural and legal provisions within the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) created channels through which substantial Federation revenues were subject to multiple deductions, including management fees, frontier exploration allocations, and other layered charges.

According to him, “These deductions significantly reduced net remittances to the Federation Account and constrained fiscal capacity across the federal, state, and local governments.”

The Chairman said that the commission has consistently advocated the review of statutory and regulatory provisions that create opportunities for revenue leakage, erosion, or retention outside the Federation Account, as evidenced by the recent retreat held on 9th of February, 20226 in Enugu State.

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He added, “The Executive Order has now decisively addressed these structural concerns.

“The commission considers this reform timely and necessary, particularly in light of the pressing fiscal demands facing the nation, including security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, the energy transition, and economic stabilisation.

The chairman emphasized, “This reform significantly enhances the commission’s ability to discharge its constitutional mandate under Paragraph 32 of Part I of the Third Schedule to the Constitution, particularly in monitoring the accruals to and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account.”

He reiterated its full support for the Federal Government’s ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening public financial management, enhancing accountability, and repositioning Nigeria’s revenue system in line with global best practices.

The chairman pledged the commission’s commitment to working collaboratively with all relevant institutions to ensure the effective implementation of the EO and to safeguard the integrity of the Federation Account for the benefit of all Nigerians.

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