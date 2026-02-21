Ogun disowns rumoured ‘Ifa’ choice of Prince Kuye as Awujale, suspends selection process

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Government has dissociated itself from rumours alleging that the Ifa oracle has selected Prince Ademorin Aliu Kuye as the next Awujale of Ijebuland, declaring that it has neither endorsed nor supported any such claim.

In a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, the government described the reports circulating in some quarters as false and misleading.

The government said its attention had been drawn to speculations that the Ifa oracle had chosen Prince Kuye as successor to the revered throne of Ijebuland and that the state authorities had adopted or approved the purported outcome.

Categorically denying the claim, the government stressed that it is not involved in any informal or unauthorised process regarding the selection of the monarch.

“The process for the selection and installation of the next Awujale of Ijebuland is guided strictly by the applicable laws, established procedures, and recognised traditional customs,” the statement read.

It added that any suggestion that the state government had adopted or approved a candidate through an oracle or any informal channel should be disregarded by members of the public.

Meanwhile, the government disclosed that the process for filling the vacant stool has been temporarily halted following various complaints and petitions concerning the selection procedure.

According to the statement, the suspension is to allow for a thorough review to ensure that the exercise remains transparent, lawful and acceptable to all concerned stakeholders.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace, order and due process, as well as upholding the sanctity of traditional institutions across the state.

Residents were urged to rely solely on official communications and refrain from spreading unverified information capable of generating tension or misunderstanding.